Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.25. 4,370,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,042,332. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

