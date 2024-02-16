Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,539,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,650,000 after buying an additional 51,391 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.53. 499,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $213.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average is $100.20. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

