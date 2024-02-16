Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patria Investments had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.
PAX stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 256,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,696. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 11.15%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 98.77%.
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
