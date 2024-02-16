Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patria Investments had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Patria Investments Price Performance

PAX stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 256,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,696. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Patria Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 11.15%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Investments

About Patria Investments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 50.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Patria Investments by 50.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

