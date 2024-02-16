Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Michael A. Kitson Sells 3,290 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Patrick Industries stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 203,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,618. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $113.59.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 297,381 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

