Pax Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.30 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $215.21 million and $1.30 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 215,345,761 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

