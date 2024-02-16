Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $123.38. 1,100,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average of $119.65. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

