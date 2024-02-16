Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.67.

Shares of Pearson stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 172,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,629. Pearson has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pearson by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

