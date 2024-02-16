Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,849. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 21.52%. Research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,471,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,674,000 after buying an additional 152,659 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,281,000 after buying an additional 213,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

