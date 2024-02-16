Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Trading Down 1.2%

Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Perception Capital Corp. III Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

Get Perception Capital Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFTAU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Perception Capital Corp. III by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its position in Perception Capital Corp. III by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period.

Perception Capital Corp. III Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.