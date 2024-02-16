Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. 35,409,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,592,863. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. The company has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

