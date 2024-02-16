Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,589,532 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 665,036 shares.The stock last traded at $9.00 and had previously closed at $6.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 43.6 %

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $567.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 3,496,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after purchasing an additional 561,702 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 86,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after acquiring an additional 369,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,721,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 104,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

