Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Short Interest Up 16.1% in January

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,890,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 158,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 34.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Plug Power Price Performance

Plug Power stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. 31,093,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,555,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

