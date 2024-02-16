Populous Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Populous has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $205,554.79 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Populous Profile

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

