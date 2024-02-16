PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 46.1% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 51.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $154.63 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00135012 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

