Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Short Interest Up 15.9% in January

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 486,700 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PRAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Praxis Precision Medicines
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.