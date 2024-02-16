Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Short Interest Up 15.9% in January

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 486,700 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

NASDAQ PRAX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 131,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,251. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $367.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.