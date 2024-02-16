Prom (PROM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.24 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $10.42 or 0.00020062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 48% against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $190.14 million and $13.24 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015535 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00013795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,968.33 or 1.00068410 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00166433 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000729 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.99242719 USD and is down -8.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $35,741,423.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

