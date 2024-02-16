Prospector Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.25. 2,656,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,800 in the last ninety days. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

