Prospector Partners LLC Has $15.12 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 2.0% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $277.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,453. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.24.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

