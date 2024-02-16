Prospector Partners LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,374,000 after buying an additional 1,998,824 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 703.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,146,000 after purchasing an additional 882,045 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $113,801,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $107,806,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

Hess Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.