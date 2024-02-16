Proton (XPR) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Proton (XPR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Proton has a market capitalization of $26.27 million and approximately $926,964.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 24,977,231,272 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

