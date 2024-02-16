Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) SVP Paul J. Fego Sells 3,027 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,716. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

