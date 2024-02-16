Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $159.42

Shares of Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.42 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 179 ($2.26). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 179 ($2.26), with a volume of 61,515 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,735.00 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, insider Andrew John Walters purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £356,000 ($449,608.49). Company insiders own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

