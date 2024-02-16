QUASA Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $138,893.19 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. QUASA has a market cap of $138,893.19 and approximately $179.01 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 129% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00117755 USD and is up 30.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $257.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

