Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-1.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ramaco Resources also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.650-0.680 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on METC
Ramaco Resources Price Performance
Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $279,178.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,948,872.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,978 shares of company stock worth $13,508,722 in the last three months. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.