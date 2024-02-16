Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ramaco Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.850-1.880 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on METC. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 549,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 28,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $463,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 729,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,011,619.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 28,172 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $463,711.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 729,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,619.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,978 shares of company stock valued at $13,508,722 in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 4,599.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 85,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $4,867,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

