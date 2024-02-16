Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Walt Disney (DIS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS):

2/8/2024 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $94.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Walt Disney was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Walt Disney had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/7/2024 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $114.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $111.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,779,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,183,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Get The Walt Disney Company alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,938,647,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,245,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.