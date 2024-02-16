Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

REGN stock traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $948.05. The company had a trading volume of 366,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,143. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $973.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $909.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $846.56.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.05.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

