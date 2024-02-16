Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regional Management

Insider Activity at Regional Management

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $290,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 486,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,875,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regional Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regional Management by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Trading Up 8.6 %

RM stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.84. 52,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 53.73 and a current ratio of 53.72. Regional Management has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.