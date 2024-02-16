Request 1-Day Volume Tops $5.69 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. Request has a market cap of $109.86 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015517 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,106.03 or 0.99894344 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00013734 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00166865 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000737 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11107121 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $5,075,004.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

