Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Announces Earnings Results

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of REZI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 299,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 687.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 37.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

