Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.480-1.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.48-$1.88 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.09. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $22.48.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 36,975 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 159,666 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 353,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 153,465 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 382,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 66,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after buying an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

