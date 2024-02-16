Reviewing Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Ryvyl has a beta of 4.19, meaning that its stock price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryvyl and ATIF’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $32.91 million 0.71 -$49.24 million ($7.60) -0.57 ATIF $2.45 million 4.56 -$2.88 million ($0.35) -3.31

Analyst Ratings

ATIF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryvyl. ATIF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryvyl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ryvyl and ATIF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00 ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Ryvyl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of ATIF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and ATIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -72.19% -8,399.76% -35.78% ATIF -149.27% -109.90% -58.00%

Summary

Ryvyl beats ATIF on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S. Dollar, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem. The company's brands include coyni, QuickCard, and ChargeSavvy. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States. Its consulting services primarily include due diligence review, market research and feasibility study, business plan drafting, accounting record review, and business analysis and recommendations; reorganization, pre-listing education and tutoring, talent search, legal and audit firm recommendation and coordination, VIE contracts and other public-listing related documents review, merger and acquisition planning, investor referral and pre-listing equity financing source identification and recommendations, and independent directors and audit committee candidate's recommendation. The company also offers shell company identification and recommendation for customers expecting to become publicly listed through reverse merger transaction; assistance in preparation of customers' public filings for IPO or reverse merger transactions; and assistance in answering comments and questions received from regulatory agencies. In addition, it operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media website focuses on distributing financial news and information. ATIF Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

