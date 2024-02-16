Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 4,795 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,348. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $34.33.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

