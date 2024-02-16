Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 40.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,380,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,581. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

