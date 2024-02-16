Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $32.30 Million Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,012 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises 8.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 157.42% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $32,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XTEN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,732. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $53.83.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

