Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $5.55 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after buying an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,925,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,282,000 after buying an additional 48,882 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,452,000 after buying an additional 129,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,292,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.03. The stock had a trading volume of 135,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,785. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average of $105.58. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $113.55.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

