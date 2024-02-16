Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Vale by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

VALE traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. 34,098,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,058,176. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.00. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

