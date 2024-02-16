Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $41.09. 8,155,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,969,549. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

