Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 32,138 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,138 shares during the period. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 104,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.23. 72,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,604. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

