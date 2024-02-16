Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 39,696 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 823.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:FTLS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.53. 83,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,892. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $800.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $59.86.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.