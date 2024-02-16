Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 4,671 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GT. HSBC initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 4,492,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.87. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

