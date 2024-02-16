Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 8,587 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after buying an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after buying an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after buying an additional 3,785,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,766,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,764,590. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

