Roku’s (ROKU) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cannonball Research raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

ROKU stock traded down $22.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.25. 31,414,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,738. Roku has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roku will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,420 in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

