RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 70 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.95. 111,208,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,426,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.62 and a 200-day moving average of $234.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

