R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.63

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.63 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 5.06 ($0.06). R&Q Insurance shares last traded at GBX 5.36 ($0.07), with a volume of 307,473 shares trading hands.

R&Q Insurance Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a market cap of £18.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1,042.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.48.

R&Q Insurance Company Profile

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe. The company provides program management and legacy insurance; and capital solutions for books of non-life business. It acts as conduits between MGAs and other niche underwriters and their capital providers.

