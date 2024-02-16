RS Group (LON:RS1) Shares Up 1.5%

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 780 ($9.85) and last traded at GBX 776.20 ($9.80). Approximately 1,546,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,033,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 765 ($9.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 940 ($11.87) to GBX 840 ($10.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 790.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 751.63. The firm has a market cap of £3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,567.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

