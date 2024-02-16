RS Group (LON:RS1) Shares Up 1.5%

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 780 ($9.85) and last traded at GBX 776.20 ($9.80). Approximately 1,546,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,033,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 765 ($9.66).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 940 ($11.87) to GBX 840 ($10.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.82).
Get Our Latest Analysis on RS1
RS Group Stock Performance
RS Group Company Profile
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RS Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.