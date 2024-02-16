Saitama (SAITAMA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $49.46 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Saitama coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $49.46 million and approximately $318,327.53 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00015576 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00013905 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,942.30 or 0.99927818 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.00166751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009053 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Saitama

Saitama is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,973,269,802 coins and its circulating supply is 44,973,269,802 coins. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,973,269,801.64 with 44,973,269,801.64 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00111746 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $279,989.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.