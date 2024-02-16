SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SAP by 364.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SAP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SAP traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.91. 456,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,777. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $112.57 and a 52-week high of $181.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.14.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

