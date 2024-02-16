Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $169.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $10.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,218. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after buying an additional 243,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,771 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,797 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,946,000 after acquiring an additional 54,698 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

