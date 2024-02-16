Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Trading Down 0.6%

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.12). Approximately 10,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 68,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.13).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.75. The firm has a market cap of £74.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,475.00 and a beta of -0.13.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

